PROG (NYSE:PRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROG Holdings Inc. is a provider of lease-purchase solutions through e-commerce merchants. The Company also operates Vive Financial, a provider of a variety of second-look credit products. PROG Holdings Inc., formerly known as The Aaron’s Company Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRG. TheStreet raised PROG from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08. PROG has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. PROG’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PROG will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PROG by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROG by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

