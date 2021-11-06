Oppenheimer Boosts Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target to $193.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $164.46 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $107.51 and a one year high of $167.61. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

