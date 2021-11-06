Amundi Invests $4.33 Million in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Amundi acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 379,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter worth $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter worth $126,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter worth $160,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $974.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.96. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 144.33% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARR shares. Jonestrading lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

