Amundi Acquires Shares of 33,983 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $6,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.78.

Shares of RGA opened at $110.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $103.50 and a 52-week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

