Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,475,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 256,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Graphic Packaging worth $26,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of GPK opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

