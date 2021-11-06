Azeez Hayne Sells 1,100 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 185.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,941 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 85,654 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $388,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

