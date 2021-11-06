Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Director Sells 5,166 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $48,043.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AMWL stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.
About American Well
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.