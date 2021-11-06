Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Director Sells 5,166 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $48,043.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMWL stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 53.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the second quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth $95,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

