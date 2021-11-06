Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells $54,525.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $54,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ARQT opened at $22.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,248,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,945,000 after purchasing an additional 46,661 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,060,000 after purchasing an additional 782,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 924,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,242,000 after buying an additional 268,537 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

