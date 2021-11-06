SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $88.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average of $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $79.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.26%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.