Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SELB. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $453.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 335.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 926,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,272,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,805 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

