Susquehanna Increases GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $109.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

GXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GXO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.14.

NYSE:GXO opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.46.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

