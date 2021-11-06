NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NXPI. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.44.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI stock opened at $224.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $139.94 and a 12-month high of $228.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,389 shares of company stock worth $39,919,493. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.