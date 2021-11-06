StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StarTek, Inc. is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites. Their process management service platforms include E-commerce support and fulfillment, provisioning management for telecommunications systems, high-end inbound technical support, and an offering of supply chain management services. As an outsourcer of process management services as its core business, StarTek allows its clients to focus on their primary business, reduce overhead, replace fixed costs with variable costs, and reduce working capital needs. “

SRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of StarTek in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barrington Research started coverage on StarTek in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

NYSE SRT opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.43 million, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.44. StarTek has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that StarTek will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of StarTek in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in StarTek by 1,606.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in StarTek by 582.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in StarTek during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

