Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 71,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 682,742 shares.The stock last traded at $39.94 and had previously closed at $39.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOS shares. TD Securities lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth $185,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $66,841,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,077,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,433,000 after purchasing an additional 102,286 shares during the period. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

