Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 71,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 682,742 shares.The stock last traded at $39.94 and had previously closed at $39.75.
Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOS shares. TD Securities lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.34.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth $185,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $66,841,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,077,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,433,000 after purchasing an additional 102,286 shares during the period. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)
Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.
Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.