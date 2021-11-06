First Trust Advisors LP Takes $13.29 Million Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 621,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Dun & Bradstreet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 221,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

DNB opened at $19.05 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,825.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.