SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Sells $364,700.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $246,200.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $244,300.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Dmitry Melnikov sold 6,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $160,290.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $244,300.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 9,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $240,174.00.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $26.47 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49.

SEMR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEMrush presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,360,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at $4,764,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth $596,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.