First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,759 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Morningstar worth $14,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Morningstar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Morningstar by 13.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $261,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.36, for a total value of $2,572,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,527 shares of company stock worth $57,309,040 over the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $312.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.41 and a 12 month high of $323.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.