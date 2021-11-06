PDT Partners LLC Increases Stake in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of LifeVantage worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in LifeVantage by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LifeVantage by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 103,633 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in LifeVantage by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. 40.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

Shares of LFVN opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. LifeVantage Co. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. LifeVantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.