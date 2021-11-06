PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 33.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 167.8% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 82,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 51,854 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 125,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. Diana Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is -142.85%.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

