Royal Bank of Canada Sells 7,066 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.38% of Woodward worth $29,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,638,000 after purchasing an additional 81,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,027,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,081,000 after buying an additional 38,243 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Woodward by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,422,000 after buying an additional 299,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,776,000 after buying an additional 126,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $120.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.71 and a 200-day moving average of $119.74. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.48 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 16.41%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

