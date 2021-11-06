Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Globus Medical worth $38,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 700,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after purchasing an additional 357,294 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,368,000 after buying an additional 249,884 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after buying an additional 212,376 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,158,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Globus Medical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,367,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

NYSE GMED opened at $78.41 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average of $76.86.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.