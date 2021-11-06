Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.55, but opened at $19.98. Myers Industries shares last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 447 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 8,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $175,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,100 shares of company stock worth $265,990. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 1,072.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 439,062 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 26.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 53.2% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 167,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $748.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

