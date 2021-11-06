Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $39.45 and last traded at $39.45, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $632.52 million, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 33.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 78,440 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 208.3% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 45.8% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 36,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

