Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.26

Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.26 and last traded at $38.26, with a volume of 794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 11.73%.

In other Bristow Group news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $100,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $802,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Bristow Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,179,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,413,000 after purchasing an additional 201,836 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 785,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 165,832 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 650,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 100,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 75,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

