TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.32

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 2827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $763.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 100.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 40.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 26.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TCG BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

