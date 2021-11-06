Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Hits New 12-Month High at $675.48

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $675.48 and last traded at $674.88, with a volume of 43252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $655.18.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $683.33.

Get Adobe alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $315.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $586.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.