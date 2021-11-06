PDT Partners LLC Acquires 5,923 Shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Alimera Sciences worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 57.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

In other Alimera Sciences news, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. bought 28,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $124,622.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Largent purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,005 shares of company stock valued at $188,122 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

ALIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.