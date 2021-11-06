Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 64,993 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,087,000 after acquiring an additional 93,083 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average is $78.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.