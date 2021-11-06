Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,788 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANF opened at $46.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

