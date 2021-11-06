Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $405,000 in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,570,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,607 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $741,875,000. Emso Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $16,139,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 52,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

