Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $325,000 Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MIRM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other news, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $26,270.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $30,315.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,610 shares of company stock valued at $127,309. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $16.21 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $26.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.