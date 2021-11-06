14,900 Shares in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGP. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

