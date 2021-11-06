The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 333.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,519,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The Middleby by 5.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Middleby by 33.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Middleby by 63.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the second quarter worth about $30,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,157. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $185.95 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $196.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

