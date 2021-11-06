2,993 Shares in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter worth $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter worth $104,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Cars.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cars.com by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARS opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.68 million, a P/E ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 2.22.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARS shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

