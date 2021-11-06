FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 560 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.45.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 10.51%. Equities analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

