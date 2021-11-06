Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,242 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.43% of Shift4 Payments worth $33,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after acquiring an additional 432,532 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 195.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 43.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,013 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,687,000 after acquiring an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In related news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.61.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

