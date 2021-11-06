Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LSPD. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.20.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.88.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,131,000 after buying an additional 107,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,592,000 after buying an additional 453,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after buying an additional 429,140 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,823,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,559,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 3.4% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,490,000 after buying an additional 57,056 shares during the period. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

