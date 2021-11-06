Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GO. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $46.58.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,500. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 42,898 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after acquiring an additional 64,597 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

