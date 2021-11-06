Barclays Trims Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Target Price to $34.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.56.

CRSR stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,953,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,637,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,060 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

