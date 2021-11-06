Analysts Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) PT at $136.13

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.13.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. Q2 has a 12 month low of $73.51 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $4,795,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,291. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

