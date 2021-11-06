Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Given a $7.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) has been assigned a $7.00 price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAND. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,356 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,568 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $8,000,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after purchasing an additional 678,201 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 76.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 621,800 shares during the period. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

