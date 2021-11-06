UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $29.82 Million Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 343,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,974 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $29,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FATE. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 32,404 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,571,000 after purchasing an additional 44,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FATE. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.42.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,031,749. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE opened at $61.42 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

