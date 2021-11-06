Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.86.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

HALO opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,450 shares of company stock worth $10,082,449 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 92.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 26.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

