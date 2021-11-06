Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

