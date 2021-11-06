Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives $10.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

Several research firms recently commented on CGAU. CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,523,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.0556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

