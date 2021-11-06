Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives $45.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC cut Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSPF opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. Interfor has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

