Brokerages Set Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Target Price at $14.14

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

CRARY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($18.24) to €15.90 ($18.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.89. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.