Brokerages Set Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Target Price at $14.14

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.14.
CRARY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($18.24) to €15.90 ($18.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.89. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $8.16.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
