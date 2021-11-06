Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 8,478 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $15.52 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.