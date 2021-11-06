Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,001,800 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 2,017.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,051,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of BGC Partners worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of BGCP opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

