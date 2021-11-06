Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,077 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of TG Therapeutics worth $25,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $329,000. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,160,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 230,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 94,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.77. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.71.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.